TECHNOLOGY company OnePlus has brought back the timeless metal unibody design with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16 in Milan.

The first and only smartphone in the 5G era to feature a metal unibody, the OnePlus Nord 4 debuts in three new Nord tones, each offering a fusion of “no-follower” colours and innovative finishings.

With the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus aims to deliver worry-free durability, premium appeal and a burdenless experience that liberates users and complements their self-expression.

To celebrate the renaissance of the metal unibody smartphone, OnePlus Industrial Design Centre head Ryan Ruan and Paris 2024 Olympic torch and cauldron designer Mathieu Lehanneur met for an in-depth discussion on the timeless allure of metal and share the behind-the-scenes design stories of the OnePlus Nord 4.

“It reminds me of a super intricate and beautiful technique often used in luxury watches that we call Guilloché in French,” said Lehanneur, complimenting the visual relief effect and high-end tactile feel of the smartphone.

“It’s not simply the case of loving the shape, the colour or the features, but about how you can feel the design in a more sensitive way.”