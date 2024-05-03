Oscars 2024

  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Nominations, predictions and dark horse contenders

Mark Mathen Victor
Oppenheimer has the highest number of nominations at 13 compared to its contenders. - UNIVERSAL PICTURESOppenheimer has the highest number of nominations at 13 compared to its contenders. - UNIVERSAL PICTURES

FROM a mainstream perspective, 2023 was a relatively weak year for big, blockbuster films, but a great battleground for huge, visionary films that were either available globally or had limited releases in certain countries.

Out of the eight superhero films sent out to die in 2023, only two crawled out of the trenches alive. On top of the battered, bruised bodies of The Marvels and The Flash, films like The Zone of Interest and Killers of the Flower Moon have planted their domineering flags into the skulls of fallen, generic films like Blue Beetle.

The upcoming 96th Academy Awards will celebrate these films on Wednesday from 7am onwards. Despite the odd exclusion of certain individuals, the announced nominees are relatively straightforward and in most cases, the winner for most of the categories is quite obvious.

For instance, despite the hype and blockbuster success around the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Oppenheimer will sweep this Oscar season clean, as it has more nominations than Barbie does and in categories where it has a straight chance of winning, such as Best Cinematography.

Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie did not receive nominations in two major categories. - WARNER BROS PICTURES

Here are the nominees and theSun’s predictions for both the predicted winner in each category and each category’s potential dark horse winner:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Maestro

Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

▶ Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

▶ Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

▶ Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

▶ Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

▶ Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor in a Leading Role

▶ Bradley Cooper - Maestro

▶ Colman Domingo - Rustin

▶ Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

▶ Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

▶ Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

▶ Annette Bening - Nyad

▶ Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon (Predicted Winner)

▶ Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

▶ Carey Mulligan - Maestro

▶ Emma Stone - Poor Things (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

▶ Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

▶ Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon (Predicted Winner)

▶ Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

▶ Ryan Gosling - Barbie

▶ Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Films like The Zone of Interest are still only screening in certain countries and have yet to have a wider release. - A24

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

▶ Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

▶ Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

▶ America Ferrera - Barbie

▶ Jodie Foster - Nyad

▶ Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers (Predicted Winner)

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (Predicted Winner)

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (Predicted Winner)

Barbie (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Predicted Winner)

Best Production Design

Barbie (Predicted Winner)

Killers of a Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Unlike its superhero peers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did not flounder at the box office. - SONY PICTURES

Best Cinematography

El Conde

▶ Killers of the Flower Moon

▶ Maestro

▶ Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

▶ Poor Things (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Costume Design

Barbie (Predicted Winner)

Killers of a Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of a Flower Moon (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (Predicted Winner)

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

The Zone of Interest

Godzilla: Minus One still has not screened in Malaysia, so theSun is predicting it as a Visual Effects dark horse winner. - TOHO

Best Visual Effects

The Creator (Predicted Winner)

Godzilla: Minus One (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

Oppenheimer (Predicted Winner)

Poor Things

Best Original Song

American Symphony - “It Never Went Away”

Barbie - “I’m Just Ken”

Barbie - “What Was I Made For?” (Predicted Winner)

Flamin’ Hot - “The Fire Inside”

Killers of the Flower Moon - “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” (Predicted Dark Horse Winner)

