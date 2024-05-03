Oscars 2024

FROM a mainstream perspective, 2023 was a relatively weak year for big, blockbuster films, but a great battleground for huge, visionary films that were either available globally or had limited releases in certain countries.

Out of the eight superhero films sent out to die in 2023, only two crawled out of the trenches alive. On top of the battered, bruised bodies of The Marvels and The Flash, films like The Zone of Interest and Killers of the Flower Moon have planted their domineering flags into the skulls of fallen, generic films like Blue Beetle.

The upcoming 96th Academy Awards will celebrate these films on Wednesday from 7am onwards. Despite the odd exclusion of certain individuals, the announced nominees are relatively straightforward and in most cases, the winner for most of the categories is quite obvious.

For instance, despite the hype and blockbuster success around the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Oppenheimer will sweep this Oscar season clean, as it has more nominations than Barbie does and in categories where it has a straight chance of winning, such as Best Cinematography.