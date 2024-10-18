Airbnb has made it easier for hosts to make money from their homes with its newly introduced Co-Host Network, a convenient way for one host to find other local hosts to manage their Airbnb. For hosts with tight schedules or strict time constraints, the new feature in the app is a godsend.

Available from Oct 17, Co-Host Network will provide personalised support based on each host’s hosting needs, from listing setup to managing bookings and communicating with guests.

Based on the company’s statement, the way the feature will work is by connecting one host to a co-host from a sort of specialised pool of hosts who have an average rating of 4.86.

This pool of hosts are said to be very experienced, with 73% being Superhosts and 84% being co-hosts that help to manage a Guest Favourite, which are some of the highest quality homes on Airbnb.

As there are more than 10,000 co-hosts across ten countries, finding a co-host through the Co-Host Network seems to not only be easy, but also relatively streamlined with the ranking algorithm that Airbnb uses as it recommends co-hosts based on more than 80 factors and how everything is mediated in the app itself.

After a host finds a co-host and hires them, the app allows both parties to easily collaborate together through features such as direct messaging, calendar access, payout sharing and more.

The app has also experienced a swathe of over 50 upgrades that has turned it into something more personal for all users, including recommended destinations, suggested search filters and personalised listing highlights, all based on past trips and search history.

Another interesting and what some might say was long overdue, is the revamped checkout process that broadens local payment options, where users will soon have access to more than two dozen ways to pay around the world, including Vipps in Norway, Mobile Pay in Denmark, and MoMo in Vietnam.

For hosts, Airbnb will launch more than 20 upgrades, such as being able to see suggested prices based on similar listings in their area, customisable templates for messages, check-in details, directions and so on, along with an earnings dashboard.

Airbnb’s Co-Host Network is currently only available in 10 countries as of Oct 17. It is expected to expand to more countries next year.