Prankster crashes BAFTA presentation

AMID all the glitterati, it was a social media prankster who stole the limelight at the 77th BAFTA Awards ceremony on Feb 18.

Calm, cool and collected, the prankster picked the night’s biggest award for best film to make his splash. Joining the cast and producers on stage, the prankster stood quietly beside the winners as the acceptance speeches were given.

It was only after the assembled guests left the stage did the event security notice the interloper, who was detained and then unceremoniously ejected from the venue.

BAFTA said in a statement: “A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage. We are taking this very seriously and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further.”

The prankster was identified on social media as a YouTuber using the name Lizwani — the same user posted on Instagram that police had taken some of his footage away. Lizwani has a history of infiltrating awards ceremonies, including the Fifa Ballon d’Or and Brit Awards in 2022.