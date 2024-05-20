Propelling Malaysia’s AI revolution

LENOVO has introduced the ThinkStation P8, a workstation poised to transform artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in Malaysia. Aligned with the national AI Roadmap, this launch democratises access to advanced AI hardware, bridging the gap for enterprises nationwide.

The P8 caters to diverse industries, including architecture, engineering, healthcare, and media, where powerful and adaptable workstations are imperative. With its optimised thermal design and robust chassis inspired by Aston Martin, the P8 effortlessly tackles complex workstreams, from data-intensive tasks to real-time graphics and AI model development.

Powered by AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series processors and Nvidia RTX graphics cards, the ThinkStation P8 excels in high-intensity environments such as BIM workflows and software development projects.

Its sleek design and larger power supply options accommodate demanding expansion capabilities, supporting up to three Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs.

The P8 offers ISV certifications, supports Windows 11 and Linux operating systems and boasts storage and expansion flexibility.

With built-in hardware monitoring, Lenovo Performance Tuner, and ThinkShield security, users can optimise performance and safeguard their investments.

The ThinkStation P8 is available in Malaysia starting from RM16,429.10, promising performance and enterprise-grade features.

It is a strategic investment for businesses serious about AI adoption, propelling Malaysia into a new era of innovation and productivity.