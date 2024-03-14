Protecting your furry friends

Common household items that are toxic to pets

OUR homes are filled with everyday items that we often overlook as potential hazards to our beloved pets. While some may seem harmless to us, many household items can be toxic to our furry companions. As responsible pet owners, it is crucial to be aware of these dangers that can lead to the death of our beloved furbabies and take steps to keep our pets safe. Here are eight common household items that can pose a threat to our pets’ health and well-being. Essential oils While essential oils are popular for their therapeutic properties, many can be harmful to pets, especially if ingested or inhaled in large quantities. Certain oils, such as tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil, can cause toxicity in pets, leading to symptoms like vomiting, drooling, difficulty breathing and liver damage leading to death. Keep essential oils stored securely away from pets and use them with caution in areas where pets reside.

Household plants Many common household plants can be toxic to pets if ingested. Examples include lilies, azaleas, philodendrons and poinsettias. Symptoms of plant poisoning in pets may vary depending on the plant but can include vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy and organ failure, which leads to death. Before bringing a new plant into your home, research whether it is safe for your pets or opt for pet-friendly alternatives.

Aloe vera While deemed medicinal for humans, aloe vera poses mild to moderate toxicity for cats and dogs, leading to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, depression, anorexia, tremours and urine colour changes. Aloe vera’s high toxicity causes liver and kidney damage which can lead to paralysis and death.

Cleaning products Household cleaning products such as bleach, ammonia and toilet bowl cleaners contain chemicals that can be harmful to pets if ingested or inhaled. Even exposure to residue on floors or surfaces can cause irritation or toxicity. When using cleaning products, ensure that pets are kept out of the area until surfaces are dry and store chemicals securely out of reach. Consider using pet-safe cleaning alternatives to minimise risks.

Medications Human medications, including over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen and acetaminophen, can be toxic to pets if ingested. Keep all medications securely stored in cabinets or drawers that pets cannot access. Be mindful of dropped pills and never give your pet medication without consulting a veterinarian first. Additionally, be cautious with pet medications, as overdosing can occur if administered incorrectly.

Xylitol This sugar substitute is commonly found in sugar-free gum, candies, baked goods and some peanut butter brands. While harmless to humans, xylitol is highly toxic to dogs and can cause a rapid release of insulin, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Symptoms of xylitol poisoning in pets include vomiting, weakness, seizures and, in severe cases, liver failure and death. Always check product labels for xylitol content and keep these items away from pets.

Batteries Household batteries, including button batteries used in watches, remote controls and other electronic devices, pose a significant danger to pets if ingested. Batteries contain corrosive materials like acids or alkalis, which can cause chemical burns to the mouth, oesophagus and stomach if swallowed. Ensure that batteries are securely stored and disposed of properly to prevent accidental ingestion by pets.

Salt Even a small amount of pure salt can pose significant danger to pets. Consumption can lead to elevated blood sodium levels, triggering symptoms such as increased thirst, vomiting and lethargy. In severe instances, there is a potential for convulsions and kidney impairment to occur, leading to paralysis and death.

Garlic and onions Onions, garlic, chives and leeks belong to the allium family, posing a toxicity risk to both dogs and cats when consumed in appropriate doses, whether it be a single large serving or repeated ingestion of small amounts over time. Garlic is notably deemed approximately five times more toxic than onions for both felines and canines.