SONY’s new PlayStation Portal has sold out its new prime gaming hardware in just two days following its Nov 15 launch.

Online marketplace listings for the handheld streaming device have exploded, indicating resellers snapped up most of the initial stock hoping to scalp regular purchases by marking up the price of the device.

On sites like eBay, resellers have listed the device at prices ranging from US$300 (RM1400) to US$400 (RM1871). Normally, the portal only costs US$200 (RM935).

This is nothing new in the gaming industry or among gamers. In fact, it happened to the PlayStation 5 when it launched in 2020.

Due to the global chip shortage following the pandemic outbreak, there was only a limited amount of PS5s that could be manufactured worldwide and scalpers that bought out the initial and subsequent stocks held a death grip on the absurd pricing they were reselling the consoles for.

But that was for the PS5, which was actually in-demand and continues to be so. On the other hand, the Portal is a very niche device.

It cannot play games without first being paired to a PS5 and having a constant Internet connection and it cannot be played on-the-go like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck OLED.

This time, it seems like the resellers and scalpers have burned themselves by buying up a device that is not even in extreme demand.