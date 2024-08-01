Recovery eats

AFTER a night of revelry, a common consequence is the dreaded hangover. The pounding headache and unsettled stomach can leave you longing for comfort and nourishment. To help you recover, here are some simple and soothing recipes that aim to replenish essential nutrients and ease the aftermath of a night out. Whether you are craving a warm and hearty option or a refreshing drink to rehydrate, these recipes are designed to provide comfort and aid in your recovery.

Classic chicken noodle soup

Ingredients

- 1 cup cooked chicken, shredded

- 6 cups chicken broth

- 1 cup carrots, sliced

- 1 cup celery, sliced

- 1 cup egg noodles

- 1 small onion, finely chopped

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

In a pot, sauté the onions and garlic until translucent.

Add the chicken broth, carrots, and celery. Bring to a boil and then simmer until the vegetables are tender.

Add the shredded chicken and egg noodles. Cook until the noodles are done.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.