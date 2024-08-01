Recovery eats

AFTER a night of revelry, a common consequence is the dreaded hangover. The pounding headache and unsettled stomach can leave you longing for comfort and nourishment. To help you recover, here are some simple and soothing recipes that aim to replenish essential nutrients and ease the aftermath of a night out. Whether you are craving a warm and hearty option or a refreshing drink to rehydrate, these recipes are designed to provide comfort and aid in your recovery.
Classic chicken noodle soup
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked chicken, shredded
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup carrots, sliced
- 1 cup celery, sliced
- 1 cup egg noodles
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
In a pot, sauté the onions and garlic until translucent.
Add the chicken broth, carrots, and celery. Bring to a boil and then simmer until the vegetables are tender.
Add the shredded chicken and egg noodles. Cook until the noodles are done.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.
Avocado and banana smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 cup coconut water or plain water
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Ice cubes (optional)
Instructions
Peel and pit the avocado and banana.
In a blender, combine the banana, avocado, Greek yoghurt, coconut water (or water), and honey.
Blend until smooth.
Add ice cubes if you prefer a colder consistency.
Pour into a glass and enjoy this nutrient-packed, hydrating smoothie.
Celery, fennel and green apple juice
Ingredients
- 2 (275gm) Granny Smith Apples
- 1 (251gm) green pear
- 1 150gm baby fennel
- 6 celery stalks (with extra for garnishing)
- Tray of ice cubes
Instructions
Wash all ingredients and dry well.
Cut into small pieces and push through a dry press juicer for added fibre content.
Otherwise, an electric juicer is fine.
Serve with lots of ice.
Garnish with extra celery stalks.
Cheese toastie
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter or olive oil
- 4 slices of white bread
- 50g manchego cheese
- 2 jarred roasted red capsicums in oil
- Few slices of iberico ham
- teaspoon of paprika powder
Instructions
Butter or il both sides of bread slices.
Grate cheese over one side of the bread.
Drain capsicum and tear into small strips.
Layer capsicum and ham onto bread.
Place other slice of bread on top.
Cook sandwich until golden brown in non-stick pan.
Grate more cheese onto pan and add paprika for flavour.
Cook till cheese is bubbling.
Serve piping hot.
Vegan waggles
Ingredients
- 500g plain flour
- 2tbsp baking powder
- 125g vegan butter, plus extra for the waffle iron
- 125g caster sugar
- 250ml soy milk
Instructions
Mix the flour and baking powder with ½ tsp salt in a bowl.
Mix the vegan butter with the caster sugar in a separate bowl.
Combine the soy milk with 175 ml water in a jug.
Pour this gradually into the dry ingredients, continually stirring, then add the butter and sugar mixture and keep stirring to form a smooth batter. Add a little more water or soy milk if the mixture is very thick.
Heat the waffle iron. Butter both sides of the waffle iron.
Spoon about 3 tbsp of the batter into the hot waffle iron, close and cook for 4-6 mins until golden brown.
Remove the finished waffle and cook the rest of the batter in the same way.
The dough makes about 10-12 vegan waffles.
Thai herb and fruit juice
Ingredients
- 2 x 5cm pieces turmeric
- 1/2 pineapple, peeled, chopped
- 3 Granny Smith or pink lady apples
- 3 pears
- 2 limes, skin removed
- 2 bunches pengaga
- 1 bunch each mint, flat-leaf parsley, cavolo nero & dandelion leaves (from grocers – or extra parsley)
- 2 passionfruit, pulp strained
Instructions
Juice the turmeric.
Reserve and set aside.
Juice all remaining ingredients.
Divide juice between two serving glasses, then pour half the turmeric juice over each to serve.
Bloody Mary and cheese combo
Ingredients
- 4 cups (1L) good-quality tomato juice
- 100ml vodka or bourbon
- Worcestershire sauce, to taste
- Tabasco sauce, to taste
- 1 tsp each celery salt, Dijon mustard, wholegrain mustard & cornichon brine
- 5cm piece fresh horseradish, grated, or 1 tbs jarred
- 1 lemon wedge, ice, & cornichons, drained, to serve
- 100g clothbound cheddar
Dill pickle salt
- 1 tsp dried dill
- 1 tbs citric acid (from supermarkets)
- 1 tbs onion powder
- 1/2 tsp granulated garlic
Instructions
For the dill pickle salt, combine ingredients with 1/2 tsp each salt and black pepper in a bowl and combine.
Transfer to a plate.
Place all ingredients, except lemon, ice, cornichons and cheddar, in a large jug. Season to taste and stir to combine.
Rub the rim of 4 glasses with lemon, then dip in dill pickle salt. Fill each glass with ice, then pour in Bloody Mary and top with cornichons on a cocktail stick.
Serve alongside sizeable pieces of cheddar for hearty, pick-me-up brunch beverage.