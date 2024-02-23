Riding the style train

Uniqlo’s SS24 Collection takes fashion underground

Uniqlo’s latest Lightness in Lifestyle collection is designed for everyday use - PICS BY S. TAMARAI CHELVI

UNIQLO’s 2024 Spring/ Summer LifeWear collection (SS24) has arrived and the new collection was unveiled in a unique way. The venue, Garden Canopy, at The Exchange TRX, was transformed into an underground station. Media and guests arrived at the preview session on Jan 31, were surprised to find a life-size train with coaches, resembling the interior of an LRT train, packed with Uniqlo’s latest offerings. The train had automatic doors, a seating area, and a handrail above, complete with announcements indicating the next station. The whole setting is a reflection of the daily routine of passengers. The concept was wholly appropriate, as the collection was designed with functionality and contemporary style in mind. Everyday wear need not be boring and staid.

Stepping inside the coaches, instead of passengers, the space was filled with Uniqlo’s latest items, hung and displayed from the top railing. The SS24 collection was fresh and vibrant with the use of natural, flexible fabrics and muted colour palettes, fitting Uniqlo’s design brief of offering comfortable and yet stylish wardrobe essentials. The entire space had clothes, which were divided into different segments: Lightness in Lifestyle, Lightness in Function, Lightness in Texture and Uniqlo C.

In the Lightness of Lifestyle segment, the theme was a hybrid fusion of authentic and sporty styles. The curated selection featured genderless items designed with light silhouttes that meet practical daily wear with a touch of vibrancy and style. In the Lightness of Function segment, Uniqlo introduces Miracle Air, a lightweight, easy-to-care material designed for comfort and freedom of movement.

The AIRism layers offer a smooth, silky feel, with the garments also incorporating UV protection for enhanced comfort. While in the Lightness in Texture segment, a significant emphasis is on texture, incorporating premium fabrics designed for warmer climates, featuring pure European flax linen and a range of linen blends like cotton. Lastly, Uniqlo C features the latest collection by renowned fashion designer Clare Waight Keller (who made Meghan Markle’s wedding dress) for Uniqlo. The C represents Clare. The designer had also designed a range for Uniqlo the previous year. Stepping outside the coaches, guests were met by male and female models wearing the latest Uniqlo collection, showcasing how items could be mixed and matched.