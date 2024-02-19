SIMILAR to Palworld, the third-person shooting game Helldivers 2 is struggling to keep up with its popularity.

Launched on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC on Feb 8, the alien killing game set in space skyrocketed to the top of the Steam charts.

Due to the influx of players, the game’s servers struggled immediately. On the Steam charts at the time of writing, the game had almost 200,000 players concurrently playing it on Feb 13.

Following its launch, players faced server issues and the inability to log into the game to progress their characters even before engaging any in-game aliens.

Despite being on their toes with quick fixes, developer Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt eventually posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the problem seems to lie with the rate limiter.

“To speak in technical terms, our services as well as our partner services have a rate limiter that denies connections beyond a volume per minute to prevent the entire system from failing.

“We managed to increase the rate limit from 10,000min to 20,000min and the total capacity of concurrent players was increased from 250,000 total to 360,000 total. This was, however, still not enough, as the player count jumped to 360k after five and a half minutes,” the statement read.

Due to this problem, the login issues and “failure to connect” messages continue to persist. The studio’s CEO then apologised and claimed that they would “make it right” once the staff at Arrowhead Game Studios got some sleep.