Shanxi mature vinegar brews new flavours

WHEN people think of China’s Shanxi province, the ancient “mature vinegar” with over 3,000 years of history comes to mind.

This unique vinegar, known for its sour, fragrant, sweet, mellow and fresh flavours, undergoes five main steps and 82 procedures, including steaming, fermenting, smoking, drenching and aging. The process can take anywhere from one year to over 10 years to complete.

The saying “A bit of vinegar in your home, no need to see the doc alone” reflects the long-standing recognition of vinegar’s health benefits by the people of Shanxi.

In recent years, Shanxi has introduced vinegar-based health products and food-medicine homology products, further enhancing the health benefits of Shanxi mature vinegar.

While preserving the traditional taste of mature vinegar, Shanxi has deeply explored vinegar culture, leading to the emergence of trending products. These include “mature vinegar ice cream“, which combines vinegar and cream to create a delightful taste, and “mature vinegar cuisine“, featuring dishes like smoked fish with mature vinegar, and vinegar-soaked walnuts. These dishes not only retain traditional flavours but also highlight vinegar’s health-promoting properties.

To fully showcase the traditional production techniques and cultural heritage of Shanxi mature vinegar, Shanxi has established vinegar museums, vinegar gardens, and opened vinegar workshops in popular tourist destinations like the ancient cities of Pingyao and Taiyuan.

These initiatives provide both domestic and international visitors with an opportunity to understand Shanxi’s vinegar culture and experience the craftsmanship of this national intangible cultural heritage.