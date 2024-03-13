Si-won denies allegations of coin fraud involvement

CHOI SI-WON of Super Junior recently addressed allegations surrounding his supposed connection to a fraudulent coin scheme.

The allegations emerged in the wake of suspicions concerning a company accused of selling coins under false pretenses, leveraging its impending public listing as a lure.

The involvement of the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay and several individuals in the purported coin fraud added fuel to speculations as Si-won is alleged to have close ties with the organisation.

Taking to his YouTube channel community on Feb 12, Si-won issued a firm rebuttal against the damaging rumours. He stressed unequivocally that he bears no association with the controversy encircling the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay.

Furthermore, Si-won clarified that he has never held the position of ambassador for the organisation. Any past recognition he received from the Korea Youth Committee, such as an award bestowed upon him, was solely in acknowledgement of his positive influence on youth, unrelated to the ongoing controversy.