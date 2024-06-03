Smart apps AI-based help track health

HEALTHCARE technology firm Mywam Sdn Bhd has recently unveiled Agata, a revolutionary subscription-based AI-powered healthcare app, marking a significant transformation in the digital realm of medical healthcare.

This innovation addresses the industry’s need for innovative solutions, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing a crucial role in shaping its path.

Agata integrates advanced human touch technology, supporting over 30 languages ​​in both voice and text formats. Patients have unlimited ‘24x7’ talking time with doctors for medical advice, health support, sales inquiries, and mental motivation.

Doctors can fully utilise the advanced solution at a fixed cost, engaging with patients through a customized human voice, healthcare knowledge, and avatar for pre-consultation, ongoing advice, or post-consultation purposes.

Its founder, Dana Ariya, expressed excitement about the significant transformative impact of Agata as a game-changer in the healthcare industry.

“Our mission is to make healthcare accessible and inclusive for everyone, no matter where or when you are. Agata ensures that family members have constant support, motivation, and trustworthy care at all times,” he said during the launching event.