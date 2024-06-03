Smart apps AI-based help track health

HEALTHCARE technology firm Mywam Sdn Bhd has recently unveiled Agata, a revolutionary subscription-based AI-powered healthcare app, marking a significant transformation in the digital realm of medical healthcare.
This innovation addresses the industry’s need for innovative solutions, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing a crucial role in shaping its path.
Agata integrates advanced human touch technology, supporting over 30 languages in both voice and text formats. Patients have unlimited ‘24x7’ talking time with doctors for medical advice, health support, sales inquiries, and mental motivation.
Doctors can fully utilise the advanced solution at a fixed cost, engaging with patients through a customized human voice, healthcare knowledge, and avatar for pre-consultation, ongoing advice, or post-consultation purposes.
Its founder, Dana Ariya, expressed excitement about the significant transformative impact of Agata as a game-changer in the healthcare industry.
“Our mission is to make healthcare accessible and inclusive for everyone, no matter where or when you are. Agata ensures that family members have constant support, motivation, and trustworthy care at all times,” he said during the launching event.
Agata not only focuses on accessibility but also fosters collaboration among healthcare professionals. It empowers doctors to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs, providing users with a dedicated team of experts and healthcare professionals at their fingertips.
Developed in collaboration with Osense, a leading tech research startup from Taiwan, Agata offers conveniences for users to schedule appointments, access health records, and obtain information on their healthcare journey. It provides doctors with tools to simplify healthcare delivery and enhance patient engagement.
Ariya emphasized, “We aim to reach out to 1,000 doctors by this August, with our goal of reaching 1,000,000 patients in need. We also welcome investment opportunities from interested companies looking to join us in revolutionizing the healthcare industry for the long-term benefits of people.”
Agata’s capabilities are further enhanced by its ability to assimilate and disseminate information through the Agata Knowledge Base (AKB), an updatable dynamic repository encompassing FAQs, procedural guidelines, and essential criteria processed by the stable and safe ChatGPT engine.