Sulphuric fire fishing tours await sustainability-minded visitors in Jinshan

SULPHURIC fire fishing, or benghuozi, is a fishing practice unique to Taiwan’s North Coast. A spectacularly moving musical seems to unfold on the night sea when fishing boats light up one after another.

Huanggang Fishing Port Fires has long been known as one of Jinshan’s eight scenic attractions.

Taking a benghuozi tour allows you to visit the culturally distinct fishing village of Jinshan’s Huanggang, enjoy fishermen’s cuisine such as calamari rice and noodle soup as well as appreciate the beauty of the North Coast from the sea.

As night falls, there is also the opportunity to witness how fishermen brave the sea up close and share the joy of a bountiful catch.

To preserve this traditional treasure and promote eco-friendly fishing practices, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area (NCGNSA) Administration teamed up with local sulphuric fire fishing operators and travel agencies to offer experience-it-yourself tours in Jinshan from June to September, each year.

Visitors from around the world are invited to the NCGNSA for this experience and help spread the charm of Jinshan’s Sulphuric Fire Fishing internationally.

The sustainable tourism initiative is also intended to expedite environmental education to help local and international visitors learn more about the area’s natural ecology and cultural heritage.

The scenic area has beautiful landscapes and invaluable cultural assets. Attractions such as the millennia-old geological site Yehliu Geopark and the award-winning Heping Island Geopark stand out among must-visit destinations for domestic and international visitors.