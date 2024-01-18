The Mandalorian set for silver screen debut

AFTER the continued success and cultural impact of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the series will now expand beyond the streaming platform, with the film The Mandalorian and Grogu being announced on Jan 9.

The film will be directed and produced by Jon Favreau, along with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. The Mandalorian and Grogu will presumably be linked to Filoni’s already announced but untitled film that will combine characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka to close off their interconnected stories.

In the announcement posted on the official Star Wars website, Favreau, who also created The Mandalorian series, claimed that he has always “loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created.”

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting,” he added.

Accompanying the news is that Ahsoka’s second season is currently being developed by Filoni.

In a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson revealed that she is still taking in the positive reception from fans and critics that the first season received