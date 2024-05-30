The mighty duck

THIS June, we are celebrating the feisty and ever-lovable Donald Duck! Donald has brought nine decades of laughter and joy to fans around the world. One little-known tidbit is that Donald has a rather fancy middle name – Fauntleroy! In fact, Donald is the only major Disney character to have a known middle name.

Here are some other fun facts that might give you a leg up for the next Disney trivia night.

Behind the feathered curtain

Unlike other Disney characters, Donald has a distinct voice and it has an unconventional history, as it was discovered by Walt Disney.

Upon hearing Los Angeles performer Clarence Nash’s nervous recitation of Mary Had a Little Lamb in a voice he had meant as a frightened baby goat, Disney had immediately exclaimed: “That’s our talking duck!”

The rest was history, as Donald made his official debut in the 1934 short film The Wise Little Hen. Originally intended to be a supporting character, Donald waddled away by stealing the spotlight.

By 1935, Donald Duck’s debut resulted in Donald-themed merchandise including dolls, cookie jars, lamps, bread, and orange juice.

No mere duck

Though Donald is a duck that is rarely seen without his signature sailor suit, white cap, and bow tie, he is a duck that metaphorically wears many hats.

Donald has starred as himself in over 150 theatrically-released shorts and featurettes, and graced the silver screen in several theatrical features, most notably in The Three Caballeros, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Fantasia/2000.

Donald has also delighted fans with guest appearances in numerous television shows and specials, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the Emmy-nominated DuckTales, which also featured Scrooge, Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Beyond film, Donald’s presence extends to the realm of video games, acting as a major character in Kingdom Hearts and Disney Tsum Tsum, endearing himself to gamers worldwide with quacky quips.

In 1958, Donald even made an appearance at the 30th Annual Academy Awards, where he hosted a seven-minute live-action and animation history of the movies.

Just as he waddled his way into the hearts of fans worldwide, Donald left his webbed footprints in cement during a ceremony at the world-famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California for his 50th birthday.

Thirty years later, Donald then earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

Happy Birthday, Donald Duck

To celebrate the joy that Donald has brought people of all ages, Sunway Malls invites fans and shoppers throughout Malaysia to join in their “island parties”.

These festive pop-ups will showcase themed zones and captivating displays that star Donald Duck, his girlfriend Daisy Duck, playful nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, wealthy uncle Scrooge McDuck, his best friend Mickey Mouse, and other familiar faces.

After the first pop-up in Sunway Carnival Mall, the festivities are currently taking place in Sunway Pyramid until June 9. Featuring special merchandise and exciting activities, this celebration guarantees a delightful experience for Disney enthusiasts and families with young ones.

For children born in June, they can celebrate their birthdays alongside Donald and his friends at Sunway Pyramid on June 9.