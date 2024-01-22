Tigers prowl theSun office

IN a wildly spirited celebration heralding the Year of the Dragon, the Tigers upheld their annual tradition by roaring into theSun office in Petaling Jaya last Thursday.
Their mission? To not only revel in the holiday festivities but also to express gratitude for the unwavering support the brand has received over the years.
With the objective of sharing the auspicious vitality symbolised by the fierce connection between the tiger and the dragon, the Tigers encouraged Malaysians to uncage their inner courage and pursue their most audacious aspirations in the upcoming year.
Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala exclaimed: “Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time to celebrate as we optimistically hope for an auspicious year ahead and pursue our boldest ambitions, especially now more than ever as we roar into the Year of the Dragon.”
He went on to express gratitude to friends from the media and consumers alike, promising a year filled with exciting promotions and experiences.
This year, Heineken Malaysia Berhad is spreading prosperity through a variety of promotions, exclusive merchandise and expansive in-mall experiences as part of its CNY campaign, titled “Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow”.
Immersive in-mall experiences at Sunway Velocity Mall (Kuala Lumpur), Gurney Plaza (Penang) and Ipoh Parade (Ipoh) promise on-ground games, exclusive merchandise and tempting promotions, enhancing the joy of CNY celebrations.
Adding a spark to this year’s festivities is the “Bolder Tomorrow” IG filter by @TigerBeerMY. This interactive filter allows consumers to scan any Tiger Beer logo, be it physical or digital, to generate unique New Year blessings.
By sharing these blessings on Instagram stories along with their most significant goal for 2024, participants stand a chance to win exclusive merchandise from the Tiger Beer x Against Lab Year of the Dragon collection.
The collection, featuring five distinctive pieces, will be available for purchase exclusively at in-mall experiences and online at againstlab.com.
Get ready to embark on a bolder and more adventurous Year of the Dragon with the Tigers.