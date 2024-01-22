Tigers prowl theSun office

IN a wildly spirited celebration heralding the Year of the Dragon, the Tigers upheld their annual tradition by roaring into theSun office in Petaling Jaya last Thursday.

Their mission? To not only revel in the holiday festivities but also to express gratitude for the unwavering support the brand has received over the years.

With the objective of sharing the auspicious vitality symbolised by the fierce connection between the tiger and the dragon, the Tigers encouraged Malaysians to uncage their inner courage and pursue their most audacious aspirations in the upcoming year.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala exclaimed: “Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time to celebrate as we optimistically hope for an auspicious year ahead and pursue our boldest ambitions, especially now more than ever as we roar into the Year of the Dragon.”

He went on to express gratitude to friends from the media and consumers alike, promising a year filled with exciting promotions and experiences.