Time for an upgrade

THIS March will mark the Nintendo Switch’s sixth year into its life cycle, with rumours persistently swirling on what Nintendo will bring as the Switch’s replacement.

As the average life cycle for Nintendo’s consoles is around five years, the Switch should theoretically have been ushered out by now, especially with certain recent games struggling to perform on the console’s now-outdated hardware.

In the latest “leak” for when gamers can expect the Switch’s successor, audio electronics company Altec Lansing revealed that the Switch II will be out in September in a series of rather ambiguous and bizarre statements.

First spotted by Digital Trends, Altec Lansing released a press release on the return of the GameShark in the form of artificial intelligence.

For those that began their gaming hobby (and obsession) in the late ‘90s up to the mid-’2000s, they will know GameShark was a brand known to release products that allowed gamers to use “cheat codes” in video games.

Now, while the press release is focused on the new “AI Shark”, buried in it was a line that said, “The official launch of AI Shark is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch II in September 2024.”

After Digital Trends initially reported it, Altec Lansing reached out to the outlet, claiming that the Nintendo Switch II will not be released in September but, at the same time, confirming that the console’s tentative launch window is in the last three months of 2024.

Not long after that, the AI company backtracked again to say that Nintendo has not officially announced the Switch II. While there is a possibility that Altec Lansing has inside information on the Switch successor, there is a higher likelihood that they are just using it as a marketing stunt to push AI Shark news.

The veracity of the “leak” aside, it is undeniable that the Nintendo Switch is ageing rapidly and gamers may see official news of its successor later this year.