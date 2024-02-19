AS Ubisoft continues its digital expansion through the Ubisoft+ subscription service, Ubisoft subscriptions director Philippe Tremblay is addressing concerns by gamers over the growing shift from owning games and buying them in physical formats to purchasing and streaming digital copies.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but when you look at the different subscription services that are out there, we have had a rapid expansion over the last couple of years. It’s still relatively small compared to the other models,” Tremblay told GamesIndustry.biz.

Acknowledging that the act of buying video games continues to be the primary pick by gamers, he claims that there is further growth potential if customers can be comfortable with not owning the games they play with caveats.

“The point is not to force users to go down one route or another,” he explained. “We offer purchase, we offer subscription and it’s the gamer’s preference that is important here. We are seeing some people choosing to subscribe now, but it all works.

“I still have two boxes of DVDs. I understand the gamers’ perspective on that. But as people embrace that model, they will see that these games will exist, the service will continue and you’ll be able to access them when you feel like it,” he added.

Tremblay’s comments come in the wake of the Ubisoft+ rebrand to Ubisoft+Premium, along with the addition of Ubisoft+ Classics on PC.