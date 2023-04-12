Wonder Woman reportedly not live-service

EXCITEMENT over Monolith’s Wonder Woman game slightly dampened when tech website WCCFTech reported spotting a job listing at Monolith for the in-development game.

This was because one of the job’s listed skills was helping maintain a live software product or game. This led to many people believing that Wonder Woman would feature a live-service aspect akin to those found in other Warner Bros games titles, such as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will be out next year.

To dispel such belief, the publisher reached out to IGN, firmly quashing rumours that the game will be games-as-a-service (GaaS), which is a format that has become the norm in new games and a thorn in the side of the gaming community.

GaaS-modelled games are structured around maximising profit by releasing paid content intentionally designed around making players addicted to keep playing and spending real money.

“Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world,” a Warner Bros Games spokesperson told IGN.

“This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live-service game.”

The statement also came with the confirmation that Wonder Woman will have the “Nemesis System”, which was patented by Monolith and used in their Shadow of Mordor games.

This unique gameplay system works by giving individuality to every enemy in the game. If a particular enemy kills the player, they will remember it, and the exact opposite will happen if players kill any particular enemy, which will make them stronger due to the grudge from dying.