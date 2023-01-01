Test - This is a test Only

Police received a call regarding the incident at 7.43 pm from the public informing of a fight between a man and his parents at Jalan Penchala Hilir 6, Sungai Penchala, here.

“Following the altercation, the husband and wife, aged 82 and 72, were found on the floor of the house, believed to have been stabbed to death.

“With the arrest of the main suspect, the police managed to solve the case in two hours and 40 minutes. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement tonight.

