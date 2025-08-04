WE often come across reports and viral videos of Singaporeans caught refueling their vehicles with subsidised RON95 petrol.

Now, a frustrated Malaysian is calling out Singaporeans for hoarding bread!

In a recent post on Threads, Annabelle Chin expressed her frustration over Singaporeans traveling to Johor Bahru to purchase bread and pastries in large quantities, leaving other customers without any.

She shared her experience of seeing Singaporeans stacking and hoarding bread on trays, making it impossible for other customers to get any.

To make matters worse, after the group of Singaporeans left the aisle, there was no bread left for others to buy.

“Where is your social awareness? You are in another country—aren’t you embarrassed?” Chin questioned.

She added that even when workers would bring out fresh pastries, the Singaporeans would “swipe them clean immediately.”

“It’s the hoarding behaviour that shows your lack of social awareness and your inconsideration for others,“ Chin continued.

“Is it really ‘boosting another country’s economy,‘ or is it just greed and self-entitlement?”

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a lively discussion in the comments section. Some agreed with Chin, while others took a different stance.

“It’s not just bread—mineral water is bought at Giant Southern City every weekend, and the parking is always full in the Singapore section. Why is everything so expensive where you are? Even buying water requires traveling overseas,” commented @jijibatrisya.

A Singaporean user, @enna.noop, also agreed with Chin, saying, “Totally agreed with you. The worst part is when they have family discussions over the difficult decision of what to buy, while ignoring the long queue behind them. Why can’t they decide while waiting in line? Unless you’re buying hundreds of items, how much can you save? Bread doesn’t last long anyway. I’m starting to feel embarrassed holding my SG passport when I’m overseas. Don’t get me wrong, I love my country and I’m proud to be Singaporean.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. @jjahirah commented, “Sharing is caring. You snooze, you lose. The bakery could’ve just put up a sign limiting the number of breads customers can buy. Since there’s no sign, I don’t see a problem with that. The bakery benefits as well!”