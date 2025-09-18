A frustrated netizen has taken to social media to vent after encountering what many Malaysians would call a classic parking headache.

User @mlyaysff__ shared a photo of a large black Toyota Alphard parked so close behind another car that it left almost no room to open the boot.

In her Threads post, she explained that because she was unable to open her car boot to place in her child’s stroller, adding that when confronted, the driver simply “pulled a face.”

“Yeah, okay abang kakak. You know how to drive a big car but don’t make it hard for others.

“Now I can’t even open my boot to put in my child’s stroller. When I confronted you face-to-face, you just sulked. I don’t know lah, but in life don’t make things difficult for others.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking heated debate among netizens. Some defended the poster, while others suggested alternative solutions:

One user, kenloo1981, said: “Actually you can just move your car further ahead and solve the issue already.”

Another commenter, nick.rryan, offered a cultural perspective: “Hi, I know I may come off as condescending, but in the States if you know you’re going to use your boot, it’s more practical to park head first instead of reversing. Just advice in case someone parks way off the line like in the picture.”

But others were quick to side with the original poster. shazwanieeez argued: “First of all, it was clearly the Alphard that parked into someone else’s lot. Second, it’s up to the car owner how she parks as long as she stays in her own space.”