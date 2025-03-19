A family is seeking justice after their disabled father slipped and fell in a Klang kopitiam, allegedly due to the negligence of the eatery’s staff.

In a Facebook post, the man’s daughter said her family has been seeking compensation from the eatery following her father’s fall. She alleged that the eatery has refused to take accountability for the incident which occured on September 27 last year.

The family has also obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

“My father fell, and we just want justice. This has been dragging on for almost six months!” Lee’s daughter said in the post.

A copy of Lee’s police report is attached to the Facebook post. Despite the report, the kopitiam has allegedly not taken responsibility, nor has it responded to him regarding the incident.

In the post, Lee’s daughter said that after helping her father up, they allegedly found a large puddle of water but no “wet floor” sign placed nearby.

Fortunately, the elderly man did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but according to the medical report attached to the post, he suffered an L1 vertebra fracture and had to wear a back brace.

Following the incident, Lee and his family confronted the eatery and asked why no “wet floor” sign had been placed near the puddle at the time of the fall.

Additionally, Lee’s daughter alleged that the eatery’s staff only placed the sign after the incident, as shown in the surveillance footage she obtained.

To make matters worse, in a separate Facebook update, Lee’s daughter claimed that her family was accused of staging the fall.

According to China Press, Lee is seeking at least RM100,000 in compensation. However, the eatery has only offered RM5,500 through insurance.

Lee is demanding RM100,000 as he is currently unemployed and needs financial support for his family, including medical expenses.

During a press conference today, a representative from DAP Socialist Youth urged the kopitiam to come forward and fairly compensate Lee.

Lee noted that his lawyer informed him that the ‘kopitiam’ refused to cooperate and was “unwilling” to respond, as quoted.