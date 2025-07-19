KINDNESS and empathy were put to the test when a pregnant woman was left standing in a packed MRT train while a fellow female passenger refused to clear the seat beside her — instead using it for her luggage.

The incident, which sparked backlash online, was shared by a user only known as Hazrati on Threads.

She described how the seated woman appeared oblivious to the needs of the heavily pregnant commuter standing directly in front of her.

“When a few people got off the train, the pregnant lady finally sat next to me — and I was honestly shocked (that she was standing all this while). Another woman nearby looked upset too. We all looked at the woman with the bag, but she just remained completely ignorant,” Hazrati said.

Netizens were quick to criticise the selfish behaviour. One user wrote, “If I were in the pregnant woman’s place, I would’ve asked her to remove the bag. If she didn’t, I’d move it myself and sit down.”

Another added, “It’s secondhand embarrassment seeing women being unkind to others, especially knowing how important a comfortable journey is during pregnancy.”

@abooalboor commented, “It’s always sad to see this happening. Some people even take up two seats. I understand if the train is empty, but during peak time, it’s unacceptable.”

Echoing the frustration, @ainaawho shared her own experience: “Sometimes when I take the MRT, people put their shopping bags on the seat next to them. I’ll say I want to sit, but I’ve been ignored before. So I just move their things onto their lap and sit down. I act like nothing happened. It’s so frustrating — they think the seat is for their belongings.”

The incident serves as a reminder to commuters to show basic courtesy, especially to those who need it most.