WHILE many working adults in Malaysia choose to live with their parents, there is a common assumption that these adults’ parents shoulder most of the household expenses.

A post on Threads recently sparked backlash from netizens after a Malaysian man claimed that individuals who live with their parents contribute very little, assuming that their parents pay for everything.

“They can claim RM3,000 is not enough to sustain their lifestyle. Where does that money go? (Online shopping)? Matcha lattes?” the post read.

Netizens criticised the man for his remarks, pointing out that in many cases, parents do not cover the majority of household expenses once their children begin working.

The post sparked a discussion about how much working adults actually contribute financially, despite their seemingly ‘convenient’ living arrangements.

“Do you think we’re just lazing around because we live with our parents? Who do you think is handling the household expenses? We live with them out of responsibility,” one user commented.

“I stay with my parents and am left with only RM700 per month to survive. Don’t assume that those living with their parents have no commitments — sometimes, we have even more on our plate,” another user added.

Some, however, agreed with the original poster’s perspective, sharing that they experienced little financial stress while living with their parents, and only realised the challenges of financial independence after moving out.