JOB hunting is already challenging these days, as employers seek well-rounded candidates who not only possess strong work ethic and talent, but also the academic qualifications required for the role.

A recent post on Threads served as a reminder to Malaysian youth about the importance of good academic results when searching for a job.

“To my Gen Z brothers and sisters, listen to my advice. It doesn’t matter how much you fool around while studying for your degree.

“Just make sure you score a minimum CGPA of 3.0. If you can achieve a higher CGPA, that would be even better.

“If you have three to five years of working experience but your CGPA is only 2.90 or 2.99, the company’s human resources department will reject you — even if the boss likes your work,” a Malaysian woman said in her post.

Most netizens agreed with the message, with one user noting that despite candidates’ active participation in co-curricular activities and skill-building efforts, their applications still get rejected if their CGPA is below 3.50.

“This is true. Maintain a 3.50 CGPA. It’s better to cry while studying than to cry at 30 after being rejected by companies and watching 28-year-olds land high-paying jobs,” one user commented.

“For fresh graduates, many companies do set a minimum CGPA for eligibility. Only those who meet the requirement are called for interviews. If you don’t meet the minimum, you won’t pass the first screening — no matter how many skills you have,” another user explained.

“Yes — especially if you’re not from a STEM background. Even those with excellent grades are struggling, let alone average scorers,” a user added.

On the other hand, one user shared that they had chosen not to include their CGPA on their curriculum vitae (CV), instead opting to highlight their industry-related achievements.