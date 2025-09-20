Malaysian woman frustrated over high ayam penyet prices

THE pricing of certain foods in Malaysia has raised eyebrows recently, with two iconic dishes from our ASEAN neighbour, Indonesia, coming under scrutiny.

A local woman recently questioned why the price of ayam gepuk and ayam penyet typically exceeds RM15.

“It’s not as if the food was made in Indonesia and then exported to Malaysia. The raw ingredients are locally sourced, and the pricing in Indonesia isn’t that expensive.

“It’s just rice, a piece of chicken, accompanied by a side of cabbage and cucumber — RM15. If anyone wants to add fried tofu and tempe, there’s an additional charge of RM2,” the woman remarked in her Threads post.

She also lamented that some vendors charge an extra RM1.50 for added soy sauce, and even the plain soup served with the dish can cost an additional RM1.

In the comments section, she pointed out the double standards among consumers — highlighting how RM15 for nasi kerabu is often deemed expensive, while ayam gepuk and ayam penyet are rarely questioned, calling the latter “overhyped”.

Netizens largely agreed with her sentiments, with many voicing frustrations over the rising cost of such meals, especially considering the dish does not require many ingredients.

“It’s even more expensive than food made with coconut milk, and some eateries don’t even provide soup with ayam penyet. It’s just exorbitant pricing,” one user shared.

“Exactly. Nasi lemak with chicken rendang, complete with cucumber slices, half a boiled egg, sambal, anchovies and peanuts can also cost RM15. People complain that it’s expensive without realising that the cost to prepare it is higher than that of ayam gepuk,” another commented.