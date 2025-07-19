A self-service laundry session turned into an unexpected mess when foam overflowed from a washing machine, covering the laundrette floor.

In a Threads post, a user known as Kusyafiza shared the chaotic scene, believed to have been caused by someone using too much detergent.

Some defended the person responsible, suggesting they may not have realised the machine already provided built-in liquid detergent.

Nor Hidayu admitted to once making the same mistake.

“I added more detergent myself because I didn’t know the machine provided free soap. It ended up super foamy like this, but I didn’t let the whole shop get wet,” she said.

She added that she quickly went to her car, grabbed tissues, and cleaned everything up — grateful the laundrette was empty at the time.

“If not, I would have gone viral too,” she joked.

Another user, Naddy, shared pictures of a similar situation at a different laundrette, saying the overuse of soap caused the foam to pour out.

In response, Alif Azali recalled a separate incident where someone forcefully opened a washing machine mid-spin, thinking they had dropped something inside.

“As soon as the door was forced open, all the soapy water came flooding out,” he said.

The person then asked him for help but he admitted he could only stand there awkwardly, unsure of what to do.