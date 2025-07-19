SCAMMERS are becoming not just smarter, but more creative by coming up with new, emotionally manipulative tactics to trick the public.

In a Threads post, a user shared a suspicious WhatsApp message from a food delivery rider, who delivered a food order the previous day.

The rider told her his motorbike had a flat tyre and he needed to borrow RM30 to fix it, promising to pay her back by the next night.

The user said she felt conflicted — unsure whether it was a genuine plea or a well-disguised scam.

Many netizens quickly chimed in, warning her that this method has been increasingly used to deceive unsuspecting victims.

“No need, sis. I came across a similar Threads post the other day — someone also shared a fake story. Now I’m reading yours, and it’s the same case: flat tyre and asking for help,” said Eliana Aminuddin.

Others said that riders from different p-hailing and courier services have recently been linked to similar scam attempts.

Netizens urged the public to stay alert and not fall for such emotionally charged stories, especially when money is involved.