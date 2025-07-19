NETIZENS have expressed disappointment over the childish behaviour of some public university students, following claims of bullying involving stolen shoes.

In a post on Threads, user Syaq shared that his sister-in-law’s shoes were mysteriously taken but what upset them most was that only one shoe from each of her four pairs had been stolen.

“The weird part is, all her right shoes were taken. Her roommate’s shoes were still there, so it’s clear someone targeted hers.

“Students, please behave — have some consideration for others. She’s supposed to go back to her hometown tomorrow. And if the person who took them is reading this, seriously, you’re acting like a child,” he wrote.

The incident quickly gained attention, with others in the comments sharing similar experiences and calling it a form of bullying.

User @amieraayunie_ shared her story: “Someone once hung my flip-flops on the door. I was the floor leader and had previously told a girl off for being too noisy and dressing inappropriately. Next thing I knew, my slippers were tied with string and hung up.”

Another user, @dy.lily.s, offered a practical tip: “Keep your shoes under the bed or in a locked cupboard. If they still go missing, ask your roommate who came into the room. Once you know who it is, report it to the warden.”

Hours later, Syaq updated that the missing shoes were found placed at the doorstep of his sister-in-law’s hostel room after searching everywhere — even in rubbish bins.

“They’ve returned the shoes. Maybe they’ve realised how childish they were. So, thank you, you’re an adult now,” he teased.