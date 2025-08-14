A post @meinmokhtar’s X account where an anonymous man asking why some wives respect their bosses more than their own husbands has gone viral, sparking heated discussions across social media.

“Just wondering, why can’t women respect their own husbands the same way they respect their boss?

“With their husband, they get angry or yell. With their boss, they just obey and follow orders when told to work.”



The question quickly drew a flood of sarcastic and blunt responses from netizens.

X user @lord_of_hantus wrote, “The boss gives money, you give problems.”

Another, @krmwhr, remarked, “Because she doesn’t want to get fired — who’s going to share the 50-50 later?”

Some took a more critical approach, with @daleafdasky saying, “You should learn about narcissism. If it’s normal, it wouldn’t be like that.”

Meanwhile, @zt000tz offered a cheeky jab: “The salary she gets from her boss is higher than the allowance her husband gives. Earns a salary and eats off someone else’s back