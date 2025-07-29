Albania arrests 18 for alleged wildfire arson as blazes rage

TIRANA: Albanian authorities have detained 18 individuals on suspicion of deliberately igniting wildfires that have ravaged over 12,000 hectares of land since mid-June, police confirmed on Tuesday. The blazes have affected forests, olive groves, and areas near popular tourist destinations along the coast.

“Arson is not just a crime—it is also a threat to life, nature, and the future,“ the Albanian interior ministry stated. Under the country’s penal code, those found guilty of intentional fire-setting face up to five years in prison. However, if the fires result in significant property damage or endanger lives, sentences can extend to 10–15 years.

Environmental groups report extensive damage, with dozens of fires erupting in recent days. While several active fires persist, a predicted drop in temperatures may assist firefighters in containment efforts. - AFP