Arab and Islamic ministers welcome Trump’s Gaza war end announcement

CAIRO: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt welcomed United States President Trump’s announcement to end the war in Gaza.

This statement came in a joint declaration issued on Monday.

The ministers affirmed their readiness to cooperate positively with the United States and relevant parties to finalise the agreement.

They also committed to ensuring the implementation of the announced deal.

Other Arab and Islamic foreign ministers joined this collective position supporting the initiative. – Reuters