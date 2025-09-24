Dassault says it can build next-gen fighter jet without Germany

CERGY: Dassault Aviation’s chief executive has declared the French planemaker possesses the full capability to develop a next-generation fighter jet independently.

Eric Trappier issued a direct challenge to Germany, suggesting it should attempt to build the aircraft alone if it wishes, during a factory event on Tuesday.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project, a 100-billion-euro initiative involving France, Germany, and Spain, faces significant strain from disagreements between Dassault and Airbus.

Germany has previously accused Dassault of obstructing the project’s next phase by demanding sole leadership over the development of an airworthy demonstrator.

A prominent German defence committee member recently suggested Berlin might withdraw from FCAS entirely, urging a swift government decision.

“The Germans can complain, but here we know how to do this,” Trappier stated when questioned about the ongoing dispute.

He confirmed Dassault’s independent development capacity but noted the final decision rests with the French government.

“We know how to do it all from A to Z; we have demonstrated it for more than 70 years,” Trappier told reporters.

The FCAS project was launched in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with Spain joining two years later.

French industry sources indicate tensions escalated after Spain’s entry, which increased Airbus’s influence and left Dassault frequently outvoted.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius denied reports of government-level talks with Britain and Sweden about alternative fighter programmes.

Pistorius emphasised that crucial decisions regarding the FCAS project with France and Spain must be finalised within the current year.

Analysts suggest France may encounter difficulties funding a solo fighter project due to its substantial debt burden.

Germany, meanwhile, lacks a recent track record in certain advanced technologies required for the next-generation aircraft.

Trappier argued for clearer Dassault control over the core crewed fighter component while granting Airbus autonomy in other system areas.

“We are totally open to co-operation including with the Germans, but we are just asking for one small thing: give us the capacity to drive the programme,” he said.

He insisted technical decisions should be made by the “best athlete” rather than through a three-way voting system.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in July that France and Germany should adhere to existing workshare agreements.

Trappier confirmed ongoing discussions with the head of Airbus’s defence business but acknowledged no compromise has been reached.

He declined to set a specific deadline for the resolution of these critical talks.

Airbus released a statement affirming its commitment to the FCAS project’s success and to all agreements made thus far. – Reuters