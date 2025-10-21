Delhi air pollution hits 56 times WHO limit after Diwali fireworks

NEW DELHI: Toxic air pollution in India’s capital soared to more than 56 times the UN health limit following Diwali fireworks celebrations.

Monitoring organisation IQAir recorded PM2.5 microparticle levels at 846 micrograms per cubic metre in parts of New Delhi early Tuesday morning.

This followed the Supreme Court’s relaxation of a fireworks ban for the Hindu festival of lights.

The court had permitted the use of supposedly less-polluting “green firecrackers” designed to emit fewer particulates.

Environmental groups have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of these greener explosives.

By Tuesday morning, PM2.5 concentrations had eased to around 320 micrograms per cubic metre.

This still represented approximately 23 times the World Health Organization’s recommended daily maximum.

The reading remains relatively typical for New Delhi during winter months.

The city regularly ranks among the world’s most polluted capitals.

A Lancet Planetary Health study last year estimated 3.8 million pollution-linked deaths in India between 2009 and 2019.

The UN children’s agency warns that polluted air increases children’s risk of acute respiratory infections.

Past fireworks bans during Diwali have been widely ignored by celebrants. – AFP