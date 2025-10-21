Dutch watchdog warns against using AI chatbots for voting advice

THE HAGUE: AI chatbots are unreliable and clearly biased when offering voting advice, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) warned on Tuesday.

The watchdog tested four chatbots ahead of national elections scheduled for October 29.

Monique Verdier, the AP’s deputy head, said that while chatbots might seem like clever tools, “as a voting aid, they consistently fail”.

The tested chatbots tended to advise people to vote for parties on the left or far-right of the political spectrum.

Machines “often end up with the same two parties, regardless of the user’s question or command”, the AP said in its report.

In more than half of cases, chatbots suggested either the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) or the left-wing GroenLinks-PvdA.

Some parties like the centre-right CDA were almost never mentioned, even when user input matched their positions.

Voters are being pushed towards parties that do not necessarily align with their political views, Verdier added.

“This directly impacts a cornerstone of democracy: the integrity of free and fair elections,“ she stated.

The AP warned against using AI chatbots for voting advice, noting their operation is unclear and difficult to verify.

The watchdog emphasised the bots were not deliberately biased but suffered from operational shortcomings.

Dutch voters head to the polls on October 29 in elections closely watched across Europe.

The PVV currently leads polls but the gap to GroenLinks-PvdA and CDA appears to be narrowing.

All major parties have ruled out an alliance with the PVV, making the second-placed party likely to provide the next prime minister. – AFP