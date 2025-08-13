Estonia expels Russian diplomat over alleged interference in state affairs

TALLINN: Estonia has expelled a Russian diplomat for allegedly interfering in the Baltic nation’s internal affairs, marking the latest diplomatic clash between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated the diplomat actively participated in actions undermining Estonia’s constitutional order and legal framework.

“The Russian embassy’s ongoing interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Estonia must end and by expelling the diplomat, we are demonstrating that Estonia will not allow any actions orchestrated and organised by a foreign state on its territory,” he said.

Tsahkna accused the diplomat of facilitating crimes against the state, including sanctions violations, with an Estonian citizen already convicted for related offences.

Russian foreign ministry official Alexey Fadeev dismissed the expulsion as another “hostile action” from Estonia, stating Moscow would respond appropriately.

“This is not the first such hostile action on the part of Estonia. I must say that we have already become accustomed to this,” Fadeev told TASS news agency.

Tensions have risen sharply since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Estonia emerging as one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters.

Last month, Estonia summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires after accusing a Russian border guard vessel of violating its maritime boundary.

This marks the second expulsion of a Russian diplomat in two years, following a similar move in 2024 over alleged interference.

Russia has lacked an ambassador in Tallinn since February 2023 when Estonia ordered Moscow’s envoy to leave in a reciprocal measure. – AFP