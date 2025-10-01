Gaza aid flotilla reports increased drone activity near destination

GAZA: The international flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza has reported significantly increased drone activity overhead as it approaches its destination.

Organisers confirmed the aid vessels have now entered what they describe as the high-risk zone where previous humanitarian missions faced interception or attack.

The Global Sumud Flotilla issued a statement via Telegram warning of the dangerous situation developing around their humanitarian convoy.

“We have now entered the high-risk zone, the area where previous flotillas have been attacked and/or intercepted,“ the organisation stated in their social media post.

This development comes as the civilian-led mission continues its journey toward the besieged Gaza Strip with essential supplies.

The increased aerial surveillance represents the latest challenge facing international efforts to deliver aid to Gaza’s civilian population.

Previous humanitarian flotillas have encountered military intervention while attempting to reach the coastal territory during the ongoing conflict. – Reuters