Gaza ceasefire holds as Palestinians return home and hostages set for release

GAZA/TEL AVIV: Thousands of Palestinians streamed north along the Gaza coast on Saturday, returning to their abandoned homes by foot, car and cart as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding.

Israeli troops pulled back under the first phase of a US-brokered agreement reached this week to end the devastating war.

Nabila Basal expressed overwhelming relief as she travelled by foot with her daughter who had suffered a head wound during the conflict.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff observed the Israeli military redeployment in Gaza early Saturday according to Israeli Army Radio.

CENTCOM head Admiral Brad Cooper joined the visit as part of establishing a task force supporting Gaza stabilisation efforts without deploying US troops inside the enclave.

The clock began ticking for Hamas to release its hostages within 72 hours following Israel’s redeployment on Friday.

Hagai Angrest shared his family’s anxious anticipation for their son Matan among the 20 Israeli hostages believed still alive.

Twenty-six hostages have been declared dead in absentia while the fate of two others remains unknown.

Israel will free 250 Palestinians serving long sentences and 1,700 wartime detainees after the hostage handover occurs.

Hundreds of trucks daily are expected to surge into Gaza carrying crucial food and medical aid under the agreement.

Significant questions remain about whether this ceasefire represents a lasting peace under Trump’s 20-point plan.

Critical unresolved issues include Gaza’s future governance and Hamas’s ultimate fate regarding disarmament demands.

Trump expressed confidence in the ceasefire’s durability while acknowledging some details still require negotiation.

Both Israelis and Palestinians celebrated the deal ending a war that killed over 67,000 Palestinians mostly civilians.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people mostly civilians and captured 251 hostages during their October 7, 2023 attack.

Trump will address Israel’s Knesset on Monday becoming the first US president to do so since George W. Bush in 2008.

The US president confirmed he would also travel to Egypt with other world leaders expected to participate. – Reuters