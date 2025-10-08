Hamas ready for Gaza deal on war anniversary but demands guarantees

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Hamas announced on Tuesday it was prepared to reach a deal to end the war in Gaza based on President Donald Trump’s plan while maintaining specific conditions.

Qatar’s prime minister and senior United States mediators will join indirect negotiations between the Palestinian militant group and Israel in Egypt on Wednesday.

Trump expressed optimism about potential Middle East peace progress during discussions with reporters in Washington.

A United States team including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner departed for the talks following a briefing with the president.

“I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East beyond just Gaza,“ Trump stated.

A source close to the negotiations confirmed talks had adjourned for the day with a better atmosphere than Monday.

Wednesday’s negotiations would serve as a decisive indicator of potential progress given the senior mediators’ presence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani of Qatar will join Wednesday’s discussions to push forward the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

Top Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya told Egyptian television the group had come for serious and responsible negotiations.

He said Hamas required a guarantee to end the war and ensure it would not be repeated.

Gaza authorities report approximately 67,000 people killed with the Palestinian enclave devastated by Israel’s assault.

Israel states 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

The current talks appear to hold the most promise yet for ending the war despite cautious optimism from all sides.

Questions remain about Gaza’s future governance and reconstruction even if an agreement is reached.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have ruled out any governing role for Hamas.

Trump met with Witkoff and Kushner before their Egypt departure to discuss hostage safety and security guarantees.

Senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said the delegation aimed to overcome obstacles toward an agreement meeting Gazan aspirations.

He stated any deal must ensure war termination and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel demands Hamas disarm while the group rejects this condition.

Hamas seeks a permanent comprehensive ceasefire with full Israeli withdrawal and immediate reconstruction under Palestinian supervision.

An umbrella of Palestinian factions including Hamas vowed resistance by all means while rejecting weapons concessions.

Netanyahu told Israelis they faced fateful days of decision regarding war objectives.

“We will continue to act to achieve all the war’s objectives: the return of all the hostages, the elimination of Hamas’ rule, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,“ he stated.

United States officials want initial focus on fighting cessation and hostage-prisoner exchange logistics.

Israel continues its offensive amid growing international isolation over the Gaza assault.

Global outrage has mounted over internal displacement of nearly Gaza’s entire population and starvation crisis.

Multiple rights experts and a United Nations inquiry describe the situation as genocide while Israel calls it self-defense.

Pro-Palestinian protests occurred worldwide against Israel’s war alongside vigils commemorating Israeli victims.

Demonstrations and vigils took place in Sydney, Istanbul, London, Washington, New York City, Paris, Geneva, Athens and Stockholm.

Trump hosted Edan Alexander, believed the last surviving United States hostage in Gaza when handed over in May.

Israelis visited sites hardest hit during the Hamas attack on the second anniversary.

Orit Baron stood at the Nova music festival site beside a photo of her daughter Yuval killed with fiancé Moshe Shuva.

“They were supposed to get married on February 14th, Valentine’s Day,“ said Baron.

Israelis hope negotiations will secure release of the 48 hostages still held in Gaza with 20 believed alive.

“It’s like an open wound, the hostages, I can’t believe it’s been two years and they are still not home,“ said Hilda Weisthal.

In Gaza, Palestinian Mohammed Dib expressed hope for war termination after two years of suffering.

“It’s been two years that we are living in fear, horror, displacement and destruction,“ he said. – Reuters