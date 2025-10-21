IMF reports accelerated growth in Middle East and North Africa region

DUBAI: Growth has accelerated in Middle Eastern and North African countries this year despite global uncertainty and regional conflicts, according to an International Monetary Fund report.

The institution presented its latest regional report in Dubai on Tuesday, forecasting growth of 3.3% this year in the MENA region and 3.7% in 2026.

These figures represent 0.7% and 0.3% points higher, respectively, than its previous projections made in May.

The region’s GDP grew by 2.1% in 2024.

“Despite all the shocks we saw to trade with the tariff measures, geopolitical tension, the conflicts, the volatility in oil price, we see that growth has been performing better than last year,“ said Jihad Azour, IMF director for the Middle East and Central Asia.

“And it’s not only in a group of countries, but I would say spread around the region,“ he added in an interview with AFP.

Gulf countries have particularly benefited from increased oil production, which offset falling prices.

Other nations saw gains from rebounds in tourism, industry or agriculture, Azour explained.

Despite the war in Gaza, “the region was able to withstand the big geopolitical shock of the last two years”, including neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt.

The current ceasefire in the Palestinian territory is “an important and welcome development”, but it remains too early to know whether it will affect the region’s economic outlook.

“The impact on the region hinges on how this stability will materialise into improvement in the overall risk profile for the region,“ Azour explained.

He noted this includes potential reconstruction in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and later in the West Bank.

The immediate priority is to assess the damage in Gaza and reconstruction needs, with support from the United Nations and World Bank.

Financing needs will also be “immense” in other conflict-affected countries such as war-wracked Yemen and Sudan due to declining international aid. – AFP