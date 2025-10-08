Israelis mark second anniversary of Hamas attack with emotional ceremony

TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis gathered in a Tel Aviv park for an emotional ceremony marking the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack.

The event featured music, tears, and speeches from victims’ families while being broadcast live across all Israeli television channels.

Organisers deliberately excluded politicians and government officials to create a moment of collective remembrance for all Israelis.

A minute of silence preceded performances by singers and speeches from relatives of attack victims.

Comedian Tzahi Halevi and widow Ashira Greenberg paid tribute to rescuers and first responders who saved lives during the attack.

Survivor Yuval Raphael performed “I rise from the ashes and I come home” after surviving the Nova music festival massacre.

The attacks resulted in 251 hostages taken to Gaza, with 47 still captive including 25 declared dead by Israeli authorities.

Rabbi Elhanan Danino, whose son was kidnapped and killed, led the crowd in the Kaddish prayer for the dead.

Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov spoke about his 505 days in captivity and thanked those who saved his life.

Shem Tov expressed gratitude to heroes who did not return and fighters who continue to protect Israel.

Thousands shouted “now” in unison, demanding the immediate release of remaining hostages.

Speakers consistently focused on hostages still held in Gaza despite the ongoing war context.

Mothers Anat Angrest and Viki Cohen displayed photos of their soldier sons captured on October 7.

Cohen described two years without light for hostages in Gaza’s tunnel darkness.

She vowed never to give up while the entire nation fights for their return.

The mothers performed “Come, Mom” with singer Yardena Arazi during the emotional ceremony.

Two of Israel’s most famous singers performed a popular song before the national anthem.

French-Israeli Galit Dan, who lost her mother and daughter, stated “We don’t want revenge, but healing.”

The ceremony occurred alongside ongoing Gaza war negotiations in Egypt. – AFP