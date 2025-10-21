Japan’s new PM appoints just two women in 19-member cabinet

TOKYO: Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has appointed just two women in her 19-member cabinet despite previously pledging Nordic-level gender representation.

The appointments include Satsuki Katayama as Japan’s first female finance minister and Kimi Onoda as economic security minister.

Takaichi, an admirer of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, became Japan’s first woman prime minister earlier on Tuesday.

She had promised last month that gender balance in her cabinet would “be comparable to those of Nordic countries”.

Japan ranks 118th out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Gender Gap Report.

Nordic nations Iceland, Finland and Norway occupied the top three positions in the same global ranking.

Toshimitsu Motegi was appointed foreign minister, credited with concluding a trade deal with US President Donald Trump’s first administration.

New defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi was Takaichi’s chief rival in the recent Liberal Democratic Party leadership race.

Cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed the ministerial appointments.

The 64-year-old prime minister has spoken about raising awareness of women’s health issues and shared her own menopause experience.

However, Takaichi maintains socially conservative positions on several key issues.

She opposes revising a 19th-century law requiring married couples to share the same surname.

She also supports maintaining male-only succession in the imperial family. – AFP