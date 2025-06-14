King Charles honours air crash victims at military parade

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles and other senior royals wore black armbands at the “Trooping the Colour” military parade on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, killing at least 270 people in the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Only one of the 242 passengers and crew on board survived, while others were killed as the plane struck a medical college's hostel as it came down.

A minute's silence was held after the king inspected the parade, which marks his official birthday.

King Charles requested the changes “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.