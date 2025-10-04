Macron and Merz warn against authoritarian ‘dark enlightenment’ threat

SAARBRUECKEN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron marked Germany’s 35th reunification anniversary by urging stronger European resistance against authoritarianism’s “dark enlightenment”.

Merz warned that “new alliances of autocracies are forming against us and attacking liberal democracy as a way of life”.

Macron advocated for “a new enlightenment” celebrating culture, literature, and respectful debate over hatred and fury.

Both leaders emphasised that Europe must counter surging illiberal and anti-immigrant parties through economic revitalisation.

Merz identified economic troubles across the European Union as creating openings for far-right nationalist parties promoting undemocratic solutions.

He stated that “years of irregular, undirected migration to Germany have polarised our country” while urging citizens to value democratic rule of law.

The chancellor acknowledged governmental responsibility while stressing that “the scale of the challenge must be understood by us all, by every citizen in our country”.

Germany’s Reunification Day commemorates the 1990 end of the nation’s post-World War Two division into western democratic and eastern communist sectors.

Merz assumed office in February following an election campaign dominated by migration debates amid far-right polling gains.

Germany’s export-dependent economy faces its greatest challenge in decades from U.S. tariff policies and Chinese competition.

The European largest economy has shown minimal growth since the COVID pandemic, contributing to widespread public dissatisfaction.

Both leaders strongly support Ukraine against Russian invasion and advocate for greater European strategic autonomy.

They confront significant challenges from far-right parties with pro-Russian elements currently leading in numerous opinion polls. – Reuters