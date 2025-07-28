Malnutrition crisis hits alarming levels in Gaza, WHO warns

GENEVA: Malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has surged to alarming levels, the World Health Organization warned, describing the crisis as entirely preventable.

The WHO highlighted that aid blockades have led to devastating consequences, with 74 malnutrition-related deaths recorded in 2025, 63 of which occurred in July alone.

Among the fatalities were 24 children under five, one older child, and 38 adults. Many victims died shortly after arriving at health facilities, their bodies showing severe wasting.

“The crisis remains entirely preventable. Deliberate blocking and delay of large-scale food, health, and humanitarian aid has cost many lives,“ the WHO stated.

Data from the Nutrition Cluster partners reveals nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City is acutely malnourished.

Acute malnutrition rates among children aged six to 59 months have tripled since June, making Gaza City the worst-affected area.

Khan Yunis and middle Gaza have also seen rates double in less than a month.

The WHO cautioned that these figures likely underestimate the true scale of the crisis due to restricted access to health facilities.

While Israel has initiated a limited “tactical pause” in military operations to facilitate aid delivery, the WHO urged sustained efforts to “flood” Gaza with nutritious food and medical supplies.

“The flow must remain consistent and unhindered to support recovery and prevent further deterioration,“ the agency emphasized. - AFP