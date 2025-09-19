Merz and Sanchez acknowledge divergent Gaza views in Madrid talks

MADRID: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez openly acknowledged their governments’ differing positions on the Gaza conflict during Thursday’s talks in Madrid.

Merz stated at a joint news conference that both nations hold “divergent views” on the situation and draw “different conclusions” regarding appropriate responses.

The German chancellor reaffirmed his country’s firm support for Israel while simultaneously describing its military actions in Gaza as “disproportionate”.

He emphasised that criticism of the Israeli government must remain possible without inciting hatred against Jewish people, noting agreement with Sanchez on this fundamental principle.

Merz notably avoided using the term “genocide” for Israel’s offensive, unlike his Spanish counterpart, and clarified that Germany has no current plans to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Germany will finalise its position on proposed EU sanctions against Israel in coming days ahead of the October 1 EU Council meeting in Copenhagen.

Sanchez expressed full support for the European Commission’s proposed sanctions against Israel, warning that the country’s military campaign would increase its international isolation.

Spain’s left-wing government has emerged as one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military response to Hamas’ October 2023 attack.

Sanchez recently called for Israel’s exclusion from international sporting events due to the Gaza conflict, where United Nations reports indicate Palestinians face starvation conditions. – AFP