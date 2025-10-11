MIT rejects White House funding offer tied to Trump’s agenda

WASHINGTON: MIT has become the first American university to reject a White House offer of federal funding conditional on adopting President Donald Trump’s conservative agenda.

The government’s proposal sent to nine universities in early October would require institutions to stop considering gender, ethnicity, and race in student admissions among other requirements.

It would also mandate creating academic environments friendly to conservative ideas while restricting institutional units that criticise conservative viewpoints.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth wrote to US Education Secretary Linda McMahon that the document contained principles restricting freedom of expression and institutional independence.

She stated the premise contradicted MIT’s core belief that scientific funding should be based solely on scientific merit.

The administration’s agreement demanded universities transform or abolish units that punish, belittle, or spark violence against conservative ideas.

Other recipients included the University of Arizona, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, and University of Texas.

Brown University, Dartmouth College, University of Virginia, and Vanderbilt University also received the proposal with responses expected by October 20.

Kornbluth asserted MIT’s existing policies already meet or exceed many standards outlined in the government document.

Trump has consistently pressured higher education institutions to align with conservative views or risk losing federal research funding.

His campaign has achieved mixed success with some universities negotiating while others remain defiant.

Trump previously targeted Harvard University accusing it of liberal bias and failing to protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests.

He recently announced nearing a 500 million dollar settlement where Harvard would operate trade schools.

A Boston judge last month ordered the administration to lift its freeze on approximately 2.6 billion dollars in Harvard funds.

The judge wrote the Education Department used antisemitism as a smokescreen for ideologically motivated assaults on premier universities.

The administration subsequently imposed fresh restrictions requiring Harvard to use its own funds for student financial aid packages.

Columbia University agreed in July to pay 200 million dollars and pledged to stop considering race in admissions and hiring.

University of Pennsylvania bowed to administration concerns by banning transgender women from women’s sports. – AFP