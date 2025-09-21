NATO to discuss Russian airspace violation on Tuesday, officials say

BRUSSELS: NATO's North Atlantic Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace, two officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, specifying the date that so far has only been described as early next week.

Tallinn said three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on Friday and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw.

Estonia requested consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty after the incident that it described as an “unprecedentedly brazen” incursion.

Article 4 states that NATO members will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.

Russia's Defence Ministry denied its jets violated Estonian airspace, saying they flew over neutral waters.

With tensions already high because of the war in Ukraine, the incursion came just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10.

That prompted NATO jets to down some of them and Western officials to say Russia was testing the alliance's readiness and resolve - REUTERS